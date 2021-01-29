When is Patrick Dempsey thriller Devils on Sky Atlantic?

Grey’s Anatomy’s “McDreamy”, Patrick Dempsey, takes on a very different role in new finance thriller Devils, in which he plays a billionaire businessman and trader.

The Sky Atlantic series also stars Alessandro Borghi as a scandal-plagued Italian trader and the protégée of Dempsey’s American character.

Read on for everything you need to know about Devils.

When is Devils on TV?

Devils airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV from 17th February 2021.

Devils cast

Italian actor Alessandro Borghi lead the cast as Massimo Ruggeri, a rising star in the finance world, while Patrick Dempsey plays his American mentor, Dominic Morgan.

Other cast members include Lars Mikkelsen (Sherlock, The Killing), Malachi Kirby (Roots), Kasia Smutniak , Laia Costa, and Ben Miles (The Crown).

What is Devils about?

Set in London in 2011, the series follows Massimo Ruggeri, the Head of Trading at one of the most prestigious investment banks in the world, and whose success “has all but guaranteed his promotion to vice-CEO,” according to the official Sky Atlantic synopsis.

However, when Massimo’s private life is rocked by a scandal involving his wife, the event also “puts a brake on Massimo’s ambitions, leading his American CEO and mentor, Dominic Morgan, to withdraw his support” and back a more conventional old-school candidate for the role instead.

The synopsis continues: “Massimo takes this rejection hard, and things go from bad to worse when his rival and apparent successor suddenly dies, and Massimo becomes the prime suspect. Sensing that Dominic is hiding something, Massimo sets about clearing his name and finding out the truth behind the vast political game plan he has inadvertently been caught up in.”

Devils trailer

Get a first look at the series trailer for Devils below.

