BFI and Radio Times announce Bridgerton panel

Calling all Bridgerton fans! BFI and Radio Times are teaming up to host an exclusive online event with the Bridgerton cast and the creator of Netflix’s hit period drama.

Set to be the talk of the town, the digital event, which will stream on the BFI’s YouTube channel, will see broadcaster Kirsty Lang in conversation with Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen, costume designer Ellen Mirojnick and several cast members, including stars Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton) and Regé-Jean Page (Duke of Hastings) to chat about all things season two.

Joining them on the virtual panel as part of the Television Festival are stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

During the event, which will be available from 7pm on Wednesday 27th January, the panel will be discussing “the show’s groundbreaking approach to character and plot, diverse casting” as well as use of contemporary music, visual splendour and adapting Julia Quinn’s hugely popular novels.

Bridgerton, which landed on Netflix on Christmas Day, has since climbed the platform’s streaming chart thanks to its Regency era drama, saucy scenes and scintillating scandals.

The new issue of Radio Times – out Tuesday 26th January.

The series, produced by Grey’s Anatomy’s Shonda Rhimes, looks at the competitive world of London’s Ton in the 1800’s, where well-to-do families enter their debutantes in the marriage market.

The eight-part series mainly focuses on the Bridgerton family, who are the subject of the anonymous Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheets and whose eldest daughter Daphne makes her social season debut.

For more information on how to join the BFI and Radio Times’ Television Festival and how to watch the free-to-view event, please visit: bfi.org.uk.

BFI & Radio Times’ Bridgerton panel will be available from 7pm on Wednesday 27th January. Read an exclusive Bridgerton season 2 interview in Radio Times magazine’s Bridgerton Special – out on Tuesday 26th. To subscribe, click here.

Bridgerton is available to watch on Netflix. You can order the Bridgerton novels on Amazon.