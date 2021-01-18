Exclusive – Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble are working on ideas for I Hate Suzie season 2

Billie Piper’s Suzie Pickles may have gone through all the stages of grief in I Hate Suzie‘s first season, but that doesn’t mean the dwindling star’s story is over.

The drama, which landed on Sky in August last year, saw Piper play the titular Suzie, a former teen icon turned actress whose life is turned upside down when a picture of her in a compromising position is leaked online.

Each 30-minute episode tackled one of eight stages of grief, from shock through to acceptance, with Suzie’s journey providing plenty of uncomfortably cringey, hilarious moments and poignant moments.

Though a second series is yet to be officially confirmed by Sky, RadioTimes.com understands Piper and series creator Lucy Prebble are talking about ideas right now.

Since the pair are already workshopping storylines for a second series, it’s safe to assume the broadcaster is at the very least considering a second run. Before collaborating on I Hate Suzie, Piper and Prebble also worked together on Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Though Billie Piper has said I Hate Suzie isn’t based on her own life, it certainly draws some parallels. Like Suzie, Piper first found fame as a teen music star and became renowned after her turn on an iconic sci-fi series (as companion Rose in Doctor Who).

It’s possible that a second series may draw on some of Piper’s background to continue Suzie’s story, though we’ll have to wait for it to be officially confirmed to find out.

All episodes of I Hate Suzie season one is available to watch on Sky or NOW TV with an entertainment pass. Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.