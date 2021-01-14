Sky Atlantic and Amazon Prime Video drama series Zero Zero Zero is based on the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano, and dramatises the various links in the cocaine supply chain, spanning three countries.

Gabriel Byrne (In The Name of the Father) stars as an American owner of a shipping company, and his character potentially bites off more than he can chew when he and his adult children become involved in a large shipment of cocaine.

Read on for everything you need to know about Zero Zero Zero.

When is Zero Zero Zero on TV?

Zero Zero Zero will air on Sky Atlantic in 2021 for UK viewers.

The series had its world premiere at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, back in 2019.

Zero Zero Zero cast

In the Italy storyline, Adriano Chiaramida plays Don Damiano “Minu” La Piana, whose plans to reintegrate the La Piana family back into the drug trade are resented by his grandson Stefano (played by Giuseppe De Domenico).

In Monterrey, Mexico, we meet the cocaine sellers and the army soldiers trying to bring them down, including undercover sergeant Manuel “Vampire” Contreras (Harold Torres).

In New Orleans, the prospective sellers and middle-men for the shipment are the Lynwood family, headed up by Edward Lynwood (Gabriel Byrne) and daughter Emma (Andrea Riseborough).

Edward’s son Chris (Dane DeHaan) has Huntingdon’s disease, and is initially dismissed when he makes a bid to get involved in the family business. However, his prodigious lip-reading skills may well prove useful.

What is Zero Zero Zero about?

“Powder. That’s all you see when you look at cocaine. But look closer, and you see a whole network. Buyers. Sellers. Brokers. Users; entangled into our daily lives.”

The opening lines for Zero Zero Zero tell you all you need to know about this sprawling (and occasionally confusing) drama, as we follow three “entangled” storylines playing out in three separate countries, dramatising the cocaine supply chain.

It’s a non-linear series, so we bounce back and forth between timelines as we follow a single shipment of cocaine and its progression from New Orleans to its intended destination, Italy.

You can buy the book Zero Zero Zero on Amazon. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.