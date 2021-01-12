When is Borgen season 4 released on Netflix?

Danish political drama Borgen is returning for a fourth season set to premiered in 2022, almost 10 years since the previous instalment aired.

In January 2021, it was announced that Sidse Babett Knudsen will reprise her iconic role as Birgitte Nyborg Christensen, who becomes the first female Prime Minister of Denmark.

Netflix has bought the rights to the series and will be working alongside DR, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

Read on for everything you need to know about Borgen season four.

When is Borgen season 4 on TV?

The series will air in 2022, although no air-date has been confirmed yet. In the meantime, Netflix will stream the previous seasons. We’ll keep this page updated.

Filming reportedly began on January 11th 2021 in Copenhagen – a fan account for Sidse Babett Knudsen announced the news on Twitter.

What is Borgen season 4 about?

Created by Adam Price, season four will reportedly follow central character Birgitte Nyborg Christensen, this time in her capacity as Foreign Minister, and Katrine Fønsmark’s journey back into journalism following a stint as Birgitte’s head of press.

Lead actress Sidse Babett Knudsen said that she has “sky-high expectations” for the show’s renewal.

“We’re finally getting started with Borgen again, and it’s definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I am about to explode. I look forward to meeting all the new characters, people on both sides of the camera (and the desks) and to revisiting the ‘old ones’ from the first seasons,” she said. “You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations on this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much.”

Who stars in Borgen season 4?

Sidse Babett Knudsen (who plays bike-riding politician Birgitte Nyborg) and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen (as journalist Katrine Fønsmark) are both returning to the show, alongside multiple original cast members.

These include: Søren Malling (Torben Friis), Signe Egholm Olsen (Anne Sophie Lindenkrone), Mikael Birkkjær (Philip Christensen), Lisbeth Wulff (Pia Munk), Lars Mikkelsen (Søren Ravn), Laura Allen Müller Smith (Nadia Barazani), Jens Albinus (Jon Berthelsen), Lars Knutzon (Bent Sejrø), and Peter Mygind (Michael Laugesen).

And following the news that Netflix snapped up the rights to the series, it’s been announced that Borgen will be adding various stars from Netflix’s Danish series The Rain; Mikkel Boe Følsgaard and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, along with Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt and Magnus Millang.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.