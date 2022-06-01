Danish political drama Borgen returns for a fourth season on Netflix with the dramatic new title Borgen: Power & Glory as we follow Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) in her role as Foreign Minister.

A major political debate erupts when Greenland discovers oil and Denmark finds itself facing tough choices, with Birgitte thrust into the centre of the action.

Given that it has been almost 10 years since the previous season of the political drama, some old characters will be returning but there are also a whole host of new faces too.

Here is your guide to the cast of Borgen: Power & Glory.

Borgen season 4 cast: Full list of Power & Glory characters

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening to Birgitte here? The former Prime Minister is now Foreign Minister and remains the leader of the New Democrats party. Now single and with her children having flown the nest, Birgitte is more devoted to her job than ever but faces a significant crisis when oil is discovered in Greenland.

What else has Sidse Babett Knudsen been in? Considered one of Denmark's greatest actresses, Knudsen is known for her film roles in The One and Only, Courted, Mona's World, After the Wedding, The Duke of Burgundy, and Limbo. In the world of television, Knudsen is best known for her iconic role in Borgen and also as Theresa Cullen in Westworld.

Birgitte Hjort Sorensen as Katrine Fønsmark

Birgitte Hjort Sorensen as Katrine Fønsmark Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening to Katrine here? The former New Democrats Campaign Manager returns to the world of journalism as the head of the news department at TV1. Katrine's friendship with Birgitte is put to the test as she holds the Foreign Minister to account.

What else has Birgitte Hjort Sorensen been in? Aside from Borgen, Danish actress Sorensen has appeared in the television series Game of Thrones and Vinyl, along with the films At World's End, The Passion of Marie and Someone You Love.

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Asger Holm Kirkegaard

Mikkel Boe Følsgaard as Asger Holm Kirkegaard in Borgen season 4 Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

Who is Asger Holm Kirkegaard? An academic official who finds himself thrust into the heart of the oil debate in Greenland, Asger is appointed as Arctic Ambassador at Birgitte's suggestion and becomes her "man in Greenland".

What else has Mikkel Boe Følsgaard been in? The Danish actor joins the cast of Borgen after his award-winning turn in the film A Royal Affair and a role in the post-apocalyptic series The Rain. Other television roles include The Legacy and The Chestnut Man.

Simon Bennebjerg as Oliver Hjorth

Simon Bennebjerg as Oliver Hjorth Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

Who is Oliver Hjorth? Oliver is the new and bright but young Ministerial Secretary and right-hand man to Birgitte.

What else has Simon Bennebjerg been in? Bennebjerg has appeared in the films The Pact, The Guilty and Delphi, whilst also appearing in the series The Legacy.

Magnus Millang as Rasmus Gren Lundbæk

Magnus Millang as Rasmus Gren Lundbæk in Borgen Mike Kollöffel/Netflix

Who is Rasmus Gren Lundbæk? Rasmus is the experienced Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and serves under Birgitte and will often give her very honest advice.

What else has Magnus Millang been in? Millang is a Danish actor, screenwriter, YouTube star and director. Millang has collaborated with director Thomas Vinterberg on the films The Commune and Another Round.

Özlem Saglanmark as Narciza Aydin

Özlem Saglanmark as Narciza Aydin in Borgen Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

Who is Narciza Aydin? A news anchor at TV1, Narciza is often the face of some of the biggest interviews and soon finds herself at loggerheads with new boss Katrine.

What else has Özlem Saglanmark been in? The Danish actress is best known for her roles in Shorta, Truth About Men and Sons of Denmark.

Søren Malling as Torben Friis

Søren Malling as Torben Friis in Borgen Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening to Torben here? Katrine's old friend and boss now reports to her as he continues his role as the TV1 news editor.

What else has Søren Malling been in? The Danish actor is known for his roles in the television series The Killing, Wallander, Dicte and The Investigation. Malling has also appeared in the films A Royal Affair, Heartstone and The Vanishing.

Svend Hardenberg as Hans Eliassen

Svend Hardenberg as Hans Eliassen in Borgen Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

Who is Hans Eliassen? As Greenland's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Raw Materials, Hans becomes responsible for handling the issue of newly discovered oil in Greenland and is keen for his country to become independent of Danish control.

What else has Svend Hardenberg been in? The Greenlandic actor is a relative newcomer with Borgen being his first major acting gig.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Magnus Nyborg Christensen

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen as Magnus Nyborg Christensen in Borgen Mike Kollöffel/Netflix

What is happening to Magnus here? Birgitte's son is now an adult with his own code of morals and beliefs. Magnus' own political actions may see mother and son in conflict with one another.

What else has Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen been in? The young Danish actor is best known for his turn as Rasmus Andersen in The Rain.

Jens Albinus as Jon Berthelsen

Jens Albinus as Jon Berthelsen in Borgen Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening to Jon here? The Justice Minister is Birgitte's deputy in the New Democrats, but will he remain Birgitte's ally in her new set of crises?

What else has Jens Albinus been in? The Danish actor and director is best known for his roles in the series Deutschland 83 and the Lars Von Trier films Dancer in the Dark and Nymphomaniac.

Peter Mygind as Michael Laugesen

Peter Mygind as Michael Laugesen Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening to Laugesen here? Birgitte's old political rival, Laugesen has moved on from his career as both the Labour Party leader and a newspaper editor to become a political commentator.

What else has Peter Mygind been in? The Danish actor and television personality is known for his roles in the television series Flame & Citron, Unit One, Lars Von Trier's The Kingdom and Anna Pihl. Mygind also participated in the Danish version of Dancing with the Stars.

Johanne Louise Schmidt as Prime Minister Signe Kragh

Johanne Louise Schmidt as Prime Minister Signe Kragh Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

Who is Signe Kragh? The new Danish Prime Minister and the leader of the Labour Party, Signe Kragh is a social media savvy politician and asserts her authority over Birgitte.

What else has Johanne Louise Schmidt been in? The acclaimed Danish stage actress is also known for her role in the film Fasandræberne.

Mikael Birkkjær as Philip Christensen

Mikael Birkkjær as Philip Christensen Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening to Philip here? Birgitte's ex-husband is on good terms with her and continues to discuss their children with her. Philip is expecting a new child with his current partner, Ida.

What else has Mikael Birkkjær been in? The Danish actor is best known for his roles in the crime series The Killing and The Bridge.

Lars Knutzon as Bent Sejrø

Lars Knutzon as Bent Sejrø Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening to Bent here? Now retired from politics, Birgitte's old mentor Bent soon finds himself offering advice to her once again.

What else has Lars Knutzon been in? The veteran Danish actor and director is also known for his roles in the series Krøniken, TAXA, A great family, Ludo, Kald mig-Liva, and Bryggeren.

Lisbeth Wulff as Pia Munk

Lisbeth Wulff as Pia Munk Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening to Pia here? The TV1 editor and former lover of Torben continues to work at the station and now takes her orders from Katrine.

What else has Lisbeth Wulff been in? The Danish actress is also known for her role in the series Mens vi presser citronen and The Cavalry.

Nivi Pedersen as Emmy Rasmussen

Nivi Pedersen as Emmy Rasmussen Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

Who is Emmy Rasmussen? An official of the Greenlandic national government, Emmy is a modern and forward-thinking player in the oil negotiations at the heart of the series and shares her thoughts with a visiting Asger.

What else has Nivi Pedersen been in? The Greenlandic actress and filmmaker has also appeared in Pilluarneq Ersigiunnaarpara, Updated and Thin Ice.

Lars Mikkelsen as Søren Ravn

Lars Mikkelsen as Søren Ravn Mike Kollöffel / Netflix

What is happening with Søren here? The former New Democrats economics consultant, economist and writer remains in a romantic relationship with Katrine and supports her through her career trials and tribulations.

What else has Lars Mikkelsen been in? The Danish actor and brother of actors Mads Mikkelsen, Lars is best known for his roles in the Danish series The Killing, BBC crime drama Sherlock, Netflix political drama House of Cards and also for voicing Grand Admiral Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels.

Borgen: Power & Glory is released on Netflix on Thursday 2nd June 2022. Borgen seasons 1 to 3 are available now on Netflix.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

