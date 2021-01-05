Accessibility Links

Death in Paradise preview clip sees DI Neville Parker meet DS Florence Cassell

The pair meet under an unusual circumstances.

Ralf Little joins Death in Paradise S9

The 10th season of Death in Paradise begins airing on BBC One this week, with Ralf Little reprising his role as allergy-prone DI Neville Parker after taking over from DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) halfway through last season.

A brand new clip reveals how Parker, who is suffering from yet another illness, welcomes DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) back into the fold. If you’ll recall, she dramatically left the series back in season eight after she was shot in an attack that caused the death of her husband.

Though a romantic relationship could be on the cards for Neville and Florence, their first encounter is certainly not a meet-cute, as you can see in the clip below.

Neville definitely makes an impression when he pulls down his trousers in an attempt to show Florence a suspicious rash, mistaking her for a doctor sent to help deal with his latest ailment.

As soon as he realises who she really is, however, he tries to rectify his mistake, glad to hear the news a woman has been found dead in her pool to offer a distraction.

The Death in Paradise cast for season 10 will also feature more familiar faces, including Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole. It’s a surprising move, especially considering last time we saw Poole he was dead.

We’ll have to wait until the season premiere to see how the writers pull that one off.

Death in Paradise returns on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 9pm on BBC One. While you’re waiting, check out what else is on with our TV Guide

