Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Hulu confirms The Handsmaid’s Tale will return in 2021 and announces season five
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Hulu confirms The Handsmaid’s Tale will return in 2021 and announces season five

The Disney subsidiary announced the return plus a raft of new drama series.

Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale season four trailer

The Handsmaid’s Tale will return in 2021 with season four and the star Elisabeth Moss confirmed that a fifth season has also been commissioned by Hulu.

Advertisement

Moss said in tweet featuring the cast of The Handsmaid’s Tale: “Actually I have a couple of the [season four] scripts right here… and I’m also thrilled to announce we have been picked up for season five.”

She added: “It’s my privilege and honour to tell this story… It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Other stand-out announcements among the new programming on Hulu and Star revealed at parent company Disney’s Investor Day included:

  • Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, a thrilling new series from David E Kelley, who created Big Little Lies and, more recently, the hit murder-mystery series The Undoing.
  • Dopesick is a harrowing new drama series inspired by true events, focusing on the opiod crisis in the United States. The all-star cast includes Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson.
  • Only Murders in the Building will reunite comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short, along with Selena Gomez.
  • The Dropout starring  Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon will tell the story of the con artist, Elizabeth Holmes, “that captured the world”.
Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about The Handsmaid's Tale

Elizabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale season four trailer
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Undoing

The Undoing creator won’t shut down possibility of season 2 but is “satisfied” with ending

Kate McKinnon and Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin urges Kate McKinnon to “reach out to discover who I am” ahead of actresses’s role as Tiger King star

The Undoing, Hugh Grant

The Undoing trailer starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman reveals the shock catalyst

Credit: Netflix

Joe Exotic scripted series based on Tiger King gets green light in the US