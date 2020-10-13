“Plenty” of awkward moments for Margaret Thatcher and the Queen in The Crown season 4, says Olivia Colman

Fans of Netflix royal drama The Crown are eagerly awaiting Gillian Anderson’s performance as Margaret Thatcher in the upcoming fourth series – and they will have plenty of “awkward moments” between the former Prime Minister and the Queen to look forward to.

Star Olivia Colman, who will play Queen Elizabeth II for the second and final time, teased details about the relationship between the two women in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Colman said, “There were lots of very funny moments between Thatcher and the queen in our version.

“The queen … was excited for having a woman to pick her up and it didn’t last, because it turns out not everybody gets on with everybody.”

Meanwhile, Prince Phillip actor Tobias Menzies has compared the different ways in which Thatcher and another figure making their first appearance on the show, Princess Diana, adapted to dealing with the royals.

“Peter’s [Morgan] constructed this episode, called ‘The Balmoral Test,’ [to] see these two very different women being tested through this prism of the strange etiquette and rules, slightly unreadable, of this family,” he said. “Diana gets it and therefore passes with flying colours, [which] is a big part of why that relationship is championed by the family going forward.

“Whereas Thatcher is out of her depth and doesn’t understand the hidden, unspoken rules, and sets up the rest of the series about her kind of animosity to the privilege of this class.”

Earlier this week, Gillian Anderson revealed to RadioTimes.com that we will see “another side of Margaret Thatcher” in The Crown.

“We certainly see another side of Thatcher that has more of an emotional life than perhaps has been seen before,” she explained.

“For instance, in terms of the episodes where her son goes missing. That is grounded, well-founded and well-documented emotion that she was experiencing at that time, so it doesn’t feel like it’s out of order in a way. It’s a whole portrait. It’s not a one-dimensional portrait.”