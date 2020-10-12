GLOW cast reunite and urge Netflix and fans to get behind movie finale

The entire GLOW cast reunited via Zoom to console each other and their fans over the cancellation of the 1980s female wrestling series and to urge Netflix to relent and make a one-off movie to tie up the storylines.

The streamed event was called AfterGlow — The Final Bell and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, had been organised before the axe fell on season four, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, and was originally in aid of voter registration ahead of the 3rd November presidential election.

GLOW stars Alison Brie (Zoya the Destroyer) and Betty Gilpin (Liberty Bell) were joined by fellow cast Marc Maron, Kate Nash, Britney Young, Rebekka Johnson, Shakira Barrera, Sunita Mani, Gayle Rankin, Marianna Palka, Ellen Wong, Britt Baron, Sydelle Noel, Kimmy Gatewood, Jackie Tohn, Kia Stevens and Chris Lowell, who agreed that the idea of the movie was a winner and urged fans to join the #SaveGLOW petition.

Maron had initiated the idea of a movie to wrap up GLOW earlier in the week.

“It would be a very exciting thing and it would seem like Netflix could do it if they wanted to do it,” he said. “It would probably solve the problem, it would be easier for them to do. Who the f**k knows what they’re going to do, but I think it’s a great idea and I hope people rally around it enough to raise the interest of the executives over there.”

Gilpin got tearful as she related what GLOW meant to her.

“We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four, so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re just all drunk at the venue together and we’re like ‘enjoy the quiches because it’s over! But if this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones.”

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!'

The GLOW lead, Brie, who played Ruth AKA Zoya, said: “Our show above all was really fun and funny. And I think it’s cool that we were able to handle a lot of really heavy topics and say things about them, and then continue to have fun and life goes on. And these characters are full and not defined by these life moments.”

