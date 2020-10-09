When is The Morning Show season 2 out on Apple TV+?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are reprising their roles as cutthroat broadcast journalists in the second season of Apple TV Plus‘ flagship drama series, The Morning Show.

Filming reportedly begins in later October 2020, and will feature a slate of returning series stars, with Apple TV keen to extend Steve Carrell’s contract and reach a new deal for season two, according to Deadline.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Morning Show season two.

When is The Morning Show season 2 out?

A release date for The Morning Show season two has yet to be confirmed – we’ll keep this page updated.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for £4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

The Morning Show season 2 plot

Filming for The Morning Show season two’s opening two episodes had reportedly already begun earlier this year in March prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing production to grind to a halt. However, it looks like that when filming resumes in October 2020, the scripts may have changed.

While season one of The Morning Show was rewritten to reflect the #MeToo movement, it seems that season two’s main storyline will be as equally topical, this time focussing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that they’re also rewriting, which is crazy because that’s what happened in the first season,” series star Mark Duplass told Deadline in August. “They had a whole set of scripts [then] and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we’ve got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don’t know what they’re doing but I know they’re rewriting.”

The Morning Show season 2 cast

Apple

All the series leads and regulars are reportedly returning, including Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, host of a popular US morning talk show, and Reese Witherspoon as field reporter Bradley Jackson.

Also returning are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry. It’s not yet confirmed whether Steve Carell will reprise his role as Mitch Kessler, Alex’s on-air partner of 15 years who is fired in season one in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

The only regular not returning is Gugu Mbatha-Raw (as Hannah), for reasons relating to season one’s plot.

The Morning Show season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for The Morning Show season two, but we’ll keep this page updated.

