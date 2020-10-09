Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Petition to bring back GLOW gets thousands of signatures as stars pitch for movie to wrap up series

Petition to bring back GLOW gets thousands of signatures as stars pitch for movie to wrap up series

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling aren't going down without a fight.

Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie in Netflix series GLOW

A petition has been launched to save Netflix wrestling drama GLOW, which was unexpectedly cancelled this week due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Fans were deeply disappointed by the shock announcement, especially given that the show’s fourth and final season had already started filming earlier this year, before production was halted as COVID-19 began to spread.

A petition started on Change.org is hoping to persuade Netflix to reverse its cancellation and bring back the show for its farewell episodes, wrapping up the cliffhanger left by the season three finale.

At the time of writing, the campaign has already attracted more than 3,000 signatures, but many more will be needed if the streaming service is to take notice.

The reasons for GLOW’s cancellation were both financial and logistical, put down to the mounting cost of maintaining sets during hiatus and the safety concerns that come with filming wrestling scenes during a pandemic.

Nevertheless, star Marc Maron has suggested that Netflix give the creators a two-hour movie that would provide GLOW fans with a satisfying ending for the characters they have come to love.

“That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out,” he said in a live Instagram video.

“The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show.”

Co-star Kate Nash came out in support of Maron’s idea in a recent tweet, encouraging fans to help spread the word about the campaign to #SaveGLOW.

Numerous axed television shows have been the subject of fan campaigns in the past, some of which have proven effective; for example, Lucifer was granted an additional three seasons on Netflix after a premature cancellation by FOX.

Advertisement

GLOW is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

Tags

All about GLOW

Alison Brie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
BodyFit Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding magnetic exercise bike

With this great offer you can enjoy the ultimate workout at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

GLOW

David Craig Why Netflix’s GLOW was cancelled: 4 crucial problems that halted season 4

Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield, Sex Education

How will Sex Education season 3 on Netflix be affected by coronavirus?

Premiere Of Netflix's

GLOW star Marc Maron wants to end wrestling drama with a two-hour movie

Bridgerton Simon and Daphne

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now