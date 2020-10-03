Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Hugh Laurie stars as a scandalous politician in first trailer for BBC One’s Roadkill

Hugh Laurie stars as a scandalous politician in first trailer for BBC One’s Roadkill

Laurie plays a polarising figure in British politics with his sights set on becoming PM.

Hugh Laurie in BBC One's Roadkill

The first trailer for BBC One political drama Roadkill has arrived, starring Hugh Laurie as a controversial politician in the midst of a very public meltdown.

Advertisement

Written by Academy Award nominee David Hare, the series charts a scandalous period in the life of fictional politician Peter Laurence, whose private life is imploding as shocking revelations about him are revealed for all to see.

Despite the storm surrounding him, he displays a complete lack of guilt or remorse and remains determined to serve his own agenda, keeping his yes on the “ultimate prize”.

The new teaser sees Laurie’s political hopeful face off against Peaky Blinders star Helen McRory, who lambasts him for a cover-up, only for Peter to assure her he is “squeaky” clean.

We also get a glimpse at the dynamic between Peter and his assistant, played by Agents of SHIELD star Iain De Caestecker, who is seemingly never far from his side.

Check out the teaser below.

Roadkill also stars Sidse Babett Knudsen (The Accident), Saskia Reeves (Us), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), Patricia Hodge (Miranda), Ophelia Lovibond (W1A), Katie Leung (The Nest), Olivia Vinall (Apple Tree Yard), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Pip Torrens (Poldark), Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) and Danny Ashok (Deep Water).

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said: “Roadkill is a thriller which explores the relationship between personal morality and political power.

“Hugh Laurie is an incredible actor who will play this fictional role with utter conviction, and it is a great honour to work once again with David Hare and The Forge to bring this brilliantly sharp and funny drama to BBC1.”

Laurie remains a force to be reckoned with on British television, with his sci-fi comedy Avenue 5 recently renewed for a second season on Sky Atlantic and HBO.

Advertisement

Roadkill will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Roadkill

Peter and Helen Laurence in Roadkill
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Forsythia x intermedia 'Mini Gold' (Dwarf)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get three Forsythia ‘Mini Gold’ for half price!

Brighten up your garden with this great deal from Hayloft

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing

All the new TV dramas still to come in autumn and winter 2020

David Tennant, Michael Sheen in BBC One Staged

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now

Hugh Laurie in BBC One's Roadkill

Everything you need to know about Roadkill with Hugh Laurie

Vikings

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK