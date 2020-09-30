The Crown creator talks exploring similarities between the Queen and Margaret Thatcher in season 4

Peter Morgan, the creator of Netflix‘s hit drama The Crown, has revealed the show’s upcoming series will portray Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher as “twins” of sorts, with lots of similarities despite their opposing views.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the screenwriter voiced his surprise at how the two powerful women had so much in common.

“When I found out that they were born only six months apart, that was a really big breakthrough for me,” he said. “They’re like twins who are not the same.”

He continued: “They’re both very resilient, very committed, work incredibly hard, have an extraordinary sense of duty. They’re both really committed to the country.

“They both have a strong Christian faith. They’re both girls of the war generation who switch the lights off when they leave a room. But then they had such different ideas about running the country.”

Gillian Anderson makes her debut on the hit series as Margaret Thatcher, who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 – which is roughly the period covered in season four of The Crown.

Speaking about her portrayal of one of the UK’s most divisive political figures, Anderson said: “I don’t think I’ve ever taken on a role that presented so much pressure.

“There are so many very strong and conflicting opinions about her and her policies and the impact that she had, both on the UK and around the world,” she added. “So taking on somebody who is hated as much as Thatcher is, is a whole other thing.”

Anderson isn’t the only new cast member joining The Crown’s upcoming series in November – Emma Corrin will play Princess Diana in the show, which follows the Royal Family as Prince Philip becomes engaged and married.

Season 4 of The Crown arrives on Netflix in November.