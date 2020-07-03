Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene axed after one season, Lucy Hale confirms in emotional video

Fans of Riverdale, we’ve got bad news for you: Katy Keene, the spin-off to the teen drama, has been scrapped after one season.

The musical comedy-drama, centred on the titular aspiring fashion designer, suffered poor ratings across its 13-episode run, according to THR.

An emotional Lucy Hale (who plays Keene) announced the news in an emotional Instagram video, thanking fans “and all involved,” for their support.

The 31-year-old actress said the show was “truly, one of the highlights of my life” and a “total joy from top to bottom”.

Confessing she would “take some time to get over it,” Hale added acting is “a job that has broken my heart numerous times. This is bad, this is a bad one.”

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also bid farewell to the series, posting a picture of the show’s first table read.

Alongside Hale, the show also starred Katherine LaNasa (as fashion icon Gloria Grandbilt), Jonny Beauchamp (Jorge Lopez), Lucien Laviscount (Alex Cabot) and Julia Chan (Pepper Smith).

Although Katy Keene will not return, its parent series Riverdale is set to make a comeback for a fourth season. However, filming has currently halted on the series due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Production on the Vancouver set stopped in early March after one member of the crew came into contact with the virus.

A spokesperson for Riverdale said at the time: “We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa in the lead role as high schooler Archie Andrews, alongisalongsidede Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica and Cole Sprouse as Jughead.

