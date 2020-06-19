What songs does Ben Platt sing in The Politician?

Ryan Murphy’s satirical drama The Politician marks the first major television project for star Ben Platt, who broke out on Broadway when he won the title role in acclaimed musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Given his obvious vocal talent, producer and co-creator Ryan Murphy couldn’t resist adding a few songs for Platt to sing, with both seasons showcasing some impressive renditions.

As the second season lands on Netflix, here’s a quick look at every song Platt has performed in character as Payton Hobart, as well as where you can find them in the series…

River by Joni Mitchell

Season 1, episode 1: Payton’s first song is a cover of Joni Mitchell’s River, from her 1971 album Blue, which he performs in memory of his late friend at a memorial service.

Unworthy of Your Love from Assassins

Season 1, episode 6: Platt teams up with Zoey Deutch (who plays Infinity Jackson) for this number, taken from a Broadway musical called Assassins, for which Stephen Sondheim wrote the music.

Vienna by Billy Joel

Season 1, episode 8: The season one finale sees Payton become a regular musical act at a bar in New York City, where Infinity and Skye see him perform this cover of Vienna by Billy Joel. He goes on to describe Joel as “the greatest songwriter of the 20th century”.

Run Away by Ben Platt

Season 2, episode 7: The second season of The Politician returns to that same New York City bar, where Platt performs one of his own original songs. Run Away is taken from his debut studio album Sing To Me Instead, released in March 2019.

Corner of the Sky from Pippin

Season 2, episode 7: Payton follows it up with another performance at his grand piano, choosing to sing Corner of the Sky from Stephen Schwartz musical Pippin and dedicating it to his political opponents Dede Standish and Hadassah Gold.

