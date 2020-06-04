Who missed out on a BAFTA nomination? Here are the TV dramas and actors missing from the list

So after a bit of a COVID-19-related delay, the BAFTA TV Awards nominations are finally out! And the list is full of brilliant actors, shows, dramas, writers, directors, sound editors and the like. Stand-out 2019 drama Chernobyl leads the pack with 14 awards, with plenty of nods also going to Giri/Haji, The Crown, Fleabag and more – and we send our congratulations to every single person nominated.

But looking down the list, we can’t help spotting a few dramas and actors that have missed out. Shows like…

Line of Duty

Year after year, this hit BBC police drama comes away empty handed despite being critically-acclaimed and the subject of watercooler conversations around the country each time a new series hits our screens. In 2015, 2017 and 2018 the show at least got a handful of nominations, but this year Line of Duty is only up for the publicly-voted category: Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment. (And we won’t say what that specific “Moment” is, because that’d be a spoiler, but take a look at the list for the full details!)

Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders (deservedly) gets a nomination for make up and hair design, but for some reason it’s totally missing from the main categories this year – even though it won the Best Drama Series award in 2018. Fans reckon Cillian Murphy should have been up for Leading Actor for his starring role as Tommy Shelby – and what about Sam Claflin for Supporting Actor after his sinister performance as Sir Oswald Mosley?

Mum

Another notable omission from the nomination list is Mum, the BBC Two sitcom written by Stefan Golaszewski and starring Lesley Manville and Peter Mullan. The third and final series aired in 2019, and fans feel this fantastic show has never received the awards and recognition it deserves.

Andrew Scott in Fleabag

Yeah, sure, Fleabag is up for a whole bunch of awards (seven, to be precise). Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford are both in the running for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, and there are also nods for Scripted Comedy, Directing, Editing, and Writing, as well as a spot on the “Must-See Moment” list. But Fleabag fans are just a little disappointed not to see Andrew Scott nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

His Dark Materials

This big-budget adaptation of Philip Pullman’s much-loved novel was one of the TV highlights of 2020, but it’s been left out of the main TV BAFTAs categories – instead picking up five nominations in the BAFTA Crafts categories, including Costumes, Photography & Lighting, Sound, Visual Effects, and Titles.

That’s a shame, because Ruth Wilson was absolutely stunning as Mrs Coulter, while child actress Dafne Keen was entirely convincing as Lyra. Not to mention the award-worthy work of Jack Thorne, who adapted the novel so skilfully. Still, it’s not entirely surprising: fantasy dramas don’t usually get much of a look-in at the BAFTAs.

Dark Money

Another drama which slipped under the radar and didn’t get quite the attention it should have! But there were some excellent performances in this BBC mini-series, which follows the fallout after a (fictional) Hollywood producer sexually molests a young child actor and then pays his family a settlement to keep things quiet. Babou Ceesay was exceptional as the boy’s dad, Manny.

Sandra Oh / Fiona Shaw in Killing Eve

Killing Eve does have four nominations in this year’s BAFTAs, including Best Leading Actress for Jodie Comer – the same award she won last time around. But Fiona Shaw, who was last year’s Best Supporting Actress, doesn’t get a look-in this time – and nor does Sandra Oh, who was at least nominated in 2019. Sure, the drama may have gone off the rails a bit after season one, but the acting performances are still top quality! Seems a shame not to recognise Oh or Shaw…

Year of the Rabbit

We weren’t exactly expecting a nomination for this one, because it’s a bit of a hidden gem – but it’s still a shame! The low-budget Channel 4 comedy follows a group of Victorian detectives fighting crime on the streets of London, and writers Kevin Cecil and Andy Riley have created something genuinely laugh-out-loud funny. Matt Berry, Freddie Fox and Susan Wokoma should all have been up for consideration.

Good Omens

Good Omens isn’t the sort of show that fits easily within most of the BAFTA categories. But come on! Amazon’s adaptation of the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett fantasy novel was one of the big TV treats of the year. Both Michael Sheen and David Tennant should be up for awards for their brilliant double act as Aziraphale and Crowley, to say nothing of all the supporting characters. It’s (thankfully) got a nomination for Special, Visual & Graphic Effects, but it deserves more.

Gavin & Stacey

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special snuck in at the end of the 2019, but somehow the only category it appears in is the “Must-See Moment”. What’s that all about?

The British Academy Television Awards 2020 will air on 31st July.