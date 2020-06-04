BAFTA TV Awards 2020: Nominations, host and when to watch the virtual ceremony

The BAFTA TV Awards 2020 were just one on many big events to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the ceremony having originally been scheduled for Spring before the postponement was announced in March.

But the good news is that the ceremony is still going ahead – albeit at a later date and in a rather different fashion than usual.

With an impressive line-up on the list of BAFTA 2020 nominations, it looks like the awards will be as highly anticipated as ever – here’s everything you need to know…

When is the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 ceremony?

The ceremony, which was originally set to take place on 17th May, will now be hosted on Friday 31st July – with coverage of the event set to be broadcast live on BBC One.

Meanwhile, the BAFTA TV Craft Awards will be taking place online on Friday 17 July.

Who is hosting the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 ceremony?

This year, the event will be hosted by Richard Ayoade – the first time that the IT Crowd, Travel Man and Crystal Maze star has presented the award ceremony.

In a statement Ayoade joked, “I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead”, while BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry said, “I am thrilled that Richard Ayoade will be hosting the Television Awards for the first time.”

In the past he has won one BAFTA – for The IT Crowd – and been nominated for a further two, once in the Film Awards, for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for Submarine, and again for Travel Man, which was also nominated for Best Feature in the Television Awards in 2017.

How will the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 ceremony work?

Of course, given the ongoing pandemic, the ceremony won’t quite be going ahead in its usual format, complete with a red carpet and star-studded guest list.

Instead the ceremony will take place in a closed studio, with Ayoade presenting and the winners accepting their prizes virtually.

Who has been nominated for the BAFTA TV Awards 2020?

The full list of BAFTA 2020 nominations was announced on Thursday 4th June 2020, with Sky Atlantic’s miniseries Chernobyl leading the way with 14 nominations, including best miniseries, best leading actor for Jared Harris and best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard.

Other programmes to score impressive nomination hauls include Netflix’s hit royal series The Crown with seven as well as Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s critically acclaimed comedy series Fleabag and Joe Barton’s crime epic Giri/Haji, both of which picked up six nominations.

