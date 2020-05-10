Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Hollywood creator Ryan Murphy teases possible second season on Netflix

Hollywood creator Ryan Murphy teases possible second season on Netflix

Fans of the Tinseltown Netflix drama have been begging for a second season – and Ryan Murphy isn't ruling it out

Netflix drama Hollywood - cast

Published:

Netflix drama Hollywood was originally announced as a one-off “limited series” – but it seems Ryan Murphy might be having second thoughts.

Advertisement

The drama, which runs to seven episodes, is set in Hollywood’s ‘Golden Age’ and tells the story of a collection of hopeful young writers, actors and directors trying to make it in Tinseltown. While they initially come up against racism and sexism and homophobia, Murphy’s series soon takes a turn into fantasy with a ‘what if?’ version of postwar American history that strikes a hopeful note.

Given that Netflix originally announced Hollywood as a standalone series, we hadn’t really expected a second season. However, Murphy is clearly considering whether he can take the story further. (Or perhaps he’s thinking about a spin-off drama about some of his favourite characters?)

In response to a fan question on Instagram, the series co-creator unexpectedly came in with a response: “Well HOLLYWOOD was planned as a Limited series, but it’s become so popular that everyone is asking for another season.

“So who knows? I sure do love this cast though. xo”

View this post on Instagram

The Tinseltown Trio indeed! @hollywoodnetflix

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Hollywood features a cast of well-known stars alongside up-and-coming actors, including Jim Parsons, Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Patti LuPone, and Jake Picking.

And even if the team behind Hollywood don’t go through with a second series, we can probably expect to see some of those actors again in future Ryan Murphy productions – as the showrunner loves to bring back his favourite actors again and again…

Advertisement

Hollywood is available on Netflix now. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

Tags

All about Hollywood

Jim Parsons plays Henry Wilson in Hollywood
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Beurer BF 180 Diagnostic Bathroom Scale

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off a diagnostic bathroom scale

With this clever gadget you can discover your weight and more – all at a glance!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Netflix drama Hollywood - cast

Hollywood creator Ryan Murphy talks adapting history and truth behind the show’s lore

Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chewbacca and Han Solo

300+ General knowledge questions and answers for your virtual quiz (new questions)

Samara Weaving plays Claire in Hollywood

Hollywood actress reveals Ryan Murphy’s inspiration for Claire’s costume in Netflix drama

Netflix drama Hollywood - cast

Netflix Hollywood’s cast v real-life characters they play – plus who is fictional