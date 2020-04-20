After Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and his upcoming drama Ratched, Hollywood is the next series to emerge from Netflix’s mega deal with the American Horror Story creator.

Like Quentin Tarantino before him, Murphy and co-creator Ian Brennan get nostalgic for a Hollywood of yesteryear – but also look to point out some injustices…

When is Hollywood released on Netflix?

Hollywood will premiere on Netflix on Friday 1st May 2020.

Here’s the trailer:

Who is in the cast of Hollywood?

Appropriately, the show has a huge Hollywood-worthy cast. American Crime Story’s Darren Criss, The Politician’s David Corenswet, Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving and The Ranger’s Jeremy Pope are just some of the stars taking part.

Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Patti Lupone (Last Christmas) and Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) also appear.

Jake Picking, Holland Taylor and Ryan Murphy regular Dylan McDermott round off an impressive cast list.

What is Hollywood about?

Hollywood is a period drama that will cross between several narratives set, funnily enough, in Hollywood during the 1940s. The main characters will be aspiring actors and filmmakers, hoping to make it in the cut-throat world of 1940s Tinseltown no matter the cost.

The show looks to be a love letter to Hollywood’s golden age, while simultaneously using the characters to highlight the race, gender and sexuality biases that lay underneath the blinding lights of Studio era Los Angeles. Hollywood also hints at the increasingly popular premise of an alternate history timeline, one where the age-old power dynamics of the entertainment industry have been dismantled…

In a statement, the show’s executive producer, writer and director Janet Mock said: “With the present so fraught and the future uncertain, we turned to the past for direction, uncovering buried history to spin an aspirational tale of what ifs: What if a band of outsiders were given a chance to tell their own story? What if the person with green-light power was a woman? The screenwriter a black man? What if the heroine was a woman of colour? The matinee idol openly gay? And what if they were all invited into the room where the decisions are made, entering fully and unapologetically themselves to leave victorious and vaunted, their place in history cemented.

“Hollywood is a love letter to our little industry town where dreamers dwell, stars are born, and magic transcends reality.”

How can I watch Hollywood?

All eight episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix around the world.

Will there be a season 2 of Hollywood?

Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Samara Weaving, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Patti Lupone, Dylan Mcdermott, Jim Parsons, Jake Picking & Holland Taylor star in Hollywood — a provocative and incisive limited series from Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan set in post-World War II Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/SXSiYSrzIn — Netflix (@netflix) February 20, 2020

Probably not – Netflix has described Hollywood as a limited season or mini-series, which usually refers to a single, self-contained season.

Popular limited series has received a surprise second season before – we’re looking at you, True Detective and Big Little Lies – but Ryan Murphy likely has enough on his plate given his commitment to Netflix for new shows.