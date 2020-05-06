Hollywood actress reveals Ryan Murphy’s inspiration for Claire’s costume in Netflix drama

Many fans have been enraptured by the glitz and glamour of Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix series Hollywood, which tells the story of a group of people trying to make it big in the years following the Second World War.

Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) stars in the ensemble as Claire Wood, the daughter of a prolific film producer who wants to become an actress and has eyes on a role in a much-hyped new feature based on the life of Peg Entwistle.

The character has become a favourite among fans of the show, with Weaving taking the time to answer questions about the role on social media.

One fan asked why Claire is frequently seen wearing red throughout the series, to which Weaving gave an interesting response.

She said: “Ryan [Murphy] told me he thought Claire was like a spider. So the magnificent wardrobe department pulled a lot of red for Claire.”

It’s unclear which of Claire’s traits and qualities Murphy deemed to be particularly spider-like, but the character is certainly independent, driven and determined to achieve her goals.

When asked what her favourite thing about Claire is, Weaving answered: “Her confidence!”

Hollywood landed on Netflix last week and currently sits at number six on the service’s list of the top ten TV programmes in the UK.

Weaving stars alongside David Corenswet (The Politician), Darren Criss (Glee), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and screen newcomer Jeremy Pope.

Hollywood is streaming now on Netflix.