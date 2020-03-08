Where is ITV detective drama McDonald and Dodds filmed?

It’s a cliché of film and TV to announce that “the location itself is another character in the drama” – perhaps even “the most important character in the story.”

But it’s certainly true that McDonald & Dodds makes the most of its filming location in Bath, where two detectives are about to form an unlikely crime-solving partnership among the Georgian terraces and honey-coloured limestone of the city.

Where is McDonald & Dodds filmed?

The drama was filmed both in Bath and the nearby city of Bristol, but all the action is set in Bath itself.

“It’s an interesting place,” Jason Watkins observed. “It obviously has a real architectural flavour and a lot of old money, many very successful people and a mix of types, but there is an underbelly as well. It’s a wonderful backdrop and a world that is great to plunder and visit again and again.”

One of the specific locations we see in the drama is Bath’s famous Royal Crescent, a Georgian terrace of 30 Grade-I listed houses which curve around a lawn and overlook Royal Victoria Park.

Filming also took place in Bristol at student accommodation block Goldney Hall in Clifton, the University of Bristol’s Gothic landmark Wills Memorial Hall on Park Street, Queen’s Square in the city centre, and the Marriott Hotel.

Where was the Mara Clinic in episode 2 filmed?

The fictional “Mara Clinic” was filmed at Eastwood Park in Gloucestershire, about an hour away from Bath. It’s described as “an impressive venue in a picturesque setting located within 200 acres of beautiful Gloucestershire countryside.”

While the Victorian mansion was previously the home of explorers and baronets and earls, it’s now a venue that hosts weddings, birthdays, anniversary parties, school proms, Sunday lunches and afternoon teas.

Where was the Crockett house filmed?

The first feature-length episode, titled The Fall of the House of Crockett, was filmed at a beautiful private home in Bath called Crowe Hall.

“I mean the house was pretty extraordinary, wasn’t it?” Jason Watkins said. “The Crockett mansion, it’s a lovely family home – Crowe Hall, yeah. And they took us in, and the hostess baked us cakes. Cups of tea. They put us in a room where the cricket was on. The master of the house kept popping in and out because he was desperate to watch that, because they’d packed up the other television because we were using their room.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

Crowe Hall is a Georgian mansion and a Grade II listed building with Grade II registered gardens. It sits up high in Widcombe in Bath, with sloping terraced gardens and a rock garden and a grotto.

Several decades after being built by a Brigadier Crowe, it passed into the hands of the Tugwell family (one of whom became Mayor); in the 2oth century it had several owners, and then in 2010 it was put on sale with a £6 million price tag.

Where is the police station filmed?

Various interiors were filmed at The Bottle Yard Studio in Bristol – including the police station.

James Murray, who plays Chief Superintendent Houseman, joked: “I didn’t really get to see the beautiful Bath vistas that everyone else got to see quite as much. But that was fine because it kept me miserable like my character.”

Damien Timmer, Managing Director of production company Mammoth Screen, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to shoot McDonald & Dodds against the backdrop of modern Bath and Bristol, and we’re hugely grateful to the local communities for being so welcoming. The location takes centre stage in the series, and has provided us with a wealth of varied sites – from impressive Grade II listed buildings, cathedrals and gardens; to hospitals, libraries and gyms. In addition, it was wonderful to return to The Bottle Yard Studios to shoot an array of the interior scenes for the series

McDonald & Dodds will air its first two-hour episode on on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 1st March