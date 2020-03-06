The Good Karma Hospital series three “throws a bomb” into Ruby and Gabriel’s relationship

The Good Karma Hospital actor James Krishna Floyd has revealed further details about his character Gabriel’s fledgling relationship with Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) in series three – including a “bomb” in the form of a new character, Gabriel’s former flame Aisha Ray.

In addition to a powerful acid attack storyline, the third series’ other main focus will be the love triangle that forms after Aisha (Priyanka Bose), an older cosmetic surgeon who knew Gabriel in Mumbai, arrives locally on ‘The Miracle Train’ (an Indian hospital train).

Speaking about the upcoming storyline at the series three launch, Floyd said: “Gabriel and Aisha know each other, they know each other very well – I mean look, what Dan [Sefton, series creator] and his team did is very clever, they have thrown a bomb into his relationship, Gabriel and Ruby have, and you don’t know when it’s gonna explode or not, and that’s basically what happens… She [Aisha] comes in and she shakes up everything, and obviously there’s history between her and Gabriel, and it’s very interesting.”

He continued: “I think it’s the first time this series where Gabriel really has kind of been put in his place truly, by someone he has a history with – it’s different obviously with his boss, but this is someone who knows him better than anyone else, who’s ever known him in the entire show. We do see Gabriel just – he is so vulnerable here. More than we’ve ever seen. And a lot of that is to do with Aisha.”

Viewers have been waiting for two series for Gabriel and Ruby to finally get together – could the show’s new arrival derail their romance before it’s even properly begun?

The Good Karma Hospital series three, starring Amanda Redman, will begin at 8pm on ITV on Sunday 15th March 2020.