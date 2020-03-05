Accessibility Links

Taika Waititi to helm two Roald Dahl series, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The triple-threat will write and direct two children's animated series for Netflix

Taika Waititi will write and direct two animated series for Netflix based on the children’s stories of Roald Dahl.

The news comes via the streaming service’s Twitter account, which reveals that Waititi will be adapting Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as an original story about Oompa-Loompas which “builds out their world.”

Oompa-Loompas are workers in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, who sing songs about the children who visit the facility and meet an unfortunate fate.

Tim Burton’s adaptation of the story offered some insight into how they came to work for Wonka, but expect Waititi to go in a completely different direction.

It is yet to be confirmed how many episodes each series will contain or when exactly we can expect them to land on Netflix.

But the streaming service has said that more Dahl adaptations, specifically Matilda, The BFG and The Twits, will also be produced, featuring top talent.

Waititi made a name in Hollywood as a writer, director and actor, winning an Academy Award this February for Best Original Screenplay on his latest film, Jojo Rabbit.

Coming up, he has acting roles in Free Guy and The Suicide Squad, and will return to the Marvel Universe to direct Thor: Love and Thunder when filming starts later this year.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Netflix)

