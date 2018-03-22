The documentary also showed Zoë meeting those who had been impacted by suicide and depression, and found out more about the devastating effect it has on people's lives.

The It Takes Two host also spoke movingly about her boyfriend Billy Yates, who took his own life last year after a battle with depression.

"To do something for him; a beautiful loving man whose life ended way too soon. To be able to do something for him is a real special thing and I feel really lucky to have that chance," Zoë said in the film. "So I'm going to do my best."

Viewers were full of praise for Zoë and the documentary:

A televised night of fundraising for Sport Relief will start at 7pm on Friday 23rd March. Find out how to donate to the charity here.

Zoe Ball's Hardest Road Home is available on BBC iPlayer now