Viewers praise "courageous" Zoe Ball for Sport Relief mental health special Hardest Road Home
The TV and radio presenter completed an emotional 350-mile journey from Blackpool to Brighton
Zoë Ball left viewers feeling inspired and emotional after completing her epic Sport Relief challenge.
The radio and TV presenter embarked on a 350-mile cycle ride between Blackpool and Brighton, with her incredible effort being documented on BBC1 for Hardest Road Home.
The documentary also showed Zoë meeting those who had been impacted by suicide and depression, and found out more about the devastating effect it has on people's lives.
The It Takes Two host also spoke movingly about her boyfriend Billy Yates, who took his own life last year after a battle with depression.
"To do something for him; a beautiful loving man whose life ended way too soon. To be able to do something for him is a real special thing and I feel really lucky to have that chance," Zoë said in the film. "So I'm going to do my best."
Viewers were full of praise for Zoë and the documentary:
A televised night of fundraising for Sport Relief will start at 7pm on Friday 23rd March. Find out how to donate to the charity here.
Zoe Ball's Hardest Road Home is available on BBC iPlayer now
By text: You can text GIVE to 70205 to donate £5 or text GIVE to 70210 to donate £10. A full list of numbers for how to donate can be found here.
Online: You can donate any amount you want on the Sport Relief website, and pay by Pay Pal or debit/credit card.
By phone: Call 03457 910 910 to donate using your debit or credit card
By post: To donate by post, send in a cheque or postal order (made payable to either Red Nose Day or Sport Relief) and a giro slip if you have one to EY, PO Box 51543, London SE1 2UG