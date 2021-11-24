Warning: the following article touches on subject matter that some readers may find distressing.

Zara McDermott opened up about her experience of revenge porn in a BBC Three documentary titled Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn, which was released back in February 2021.

The former Love Island star became a victim of the crime at just 14 years old after sending photos to a boy at her school.

The documentary examined revenge porn – the sharing of explicit or sexual images or videos without consent – and why the phenomenon has emerged.

Now, McDermott is following it up with Uncovering Rape Culture, a new BBC Three documentary investigating the proliferation of rape culture in schools, which begins with the reality TV star recalling her own harrowing experience of sexual assault.

McDermott has spoken out ahead of the release of her documentary, saying that it’s time to teach young girls that it’s “cool to be frigid”.

She told the Radio Times: “First, the education system needs to adopt a nationally recognised reporting system. We need to be able to measure how well schools are dealing with these issues. It needs to be watertight. People need to know that there will be consequences for their actions.

“But we also need to teach boys not to put pressure on girls, not to brand them ‘frigid’ if they don’t want to do what the boys are asking. In fact, we need to teach girls it’s cool to be ‘frigid’,” she added. “They should feel empowered to say ‘no’.”

Here’s your guide to Zara McDermott’s new documentary Uncovering Rape Culture and everything you need to know about how to watch it.

How to watch Zara McDermott: Uncovering Rape Culture

The new documentary is set to air at 10.35pm on Wednesday 24th November 2021 on BBC Three.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer on the same day and available to watch on catch-up afterwards.

Her first documentary Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn is already available on BBC iPlayer.

What is Zara McDermott’s documentary about?

In Zara McDermott: Uncovering Rape Culture, the reality TV star investigates a growing rape culture in Britain’s schools and questions what needs to change.

McDermott speaks to young women and girls about their experience of rape culture in both state and private schools.

McDermott also recalls for the first time her own assault in the new BBC documentary, sharing the harrowing experience (via The Sun): “The guy followed me from the High Street. It felt like he was from school because I felt like I could see uniform.

“He had a really freckly face, a really boyish face. He was getting closer and closer and that’s when I started to feel a little bit scared. I could hear him shouting things at me.

“I was just so shocked at how forceful he was considering he was, like, he couldn’t even have been 15.”

Zara McDermott: Uncovering Rape Culture airs at 10.35pm on Wednesday 24th November on BBC Three.

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit the Rape Crisis or Victim Support websites for support and information.