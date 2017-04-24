Recent figures show that more than 40 per cent of LGBT people will experience a significant mental health problem during their life – compared to around 25 per cent of the population as a whole – and that they are more than twice as likely to have attempted suicide.

Currently under the working title Olly Alexander: Growing up Gay, the film from Antidote Productions – the company behind BBC3's multi-award-nominated Professor Green: Suicide and Me – will see Alexander following young people as they battle issues that resonate with his own – from homophobic bullying to eating and anxiety disorders – and asking what can be done to address these problems.

Antidote executive producers Leila Monks and Laura Jones said: "We are hugely proud to be representing BBC3 as part of the Gay Britannia season and very excited to be working with somebody as talented as Olly on such an important film."

With programming across BBC2, BBC3 and BBC4, and other content across BBC radio and online, the Gay Britannia aims to feature bold and provocative stories celebrating the LGBT community and casting a fresh light on the history of gay Britain

