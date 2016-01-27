In July 2015, Em posted a video she'd directed which shared some of those comments. It went viral and to date has been watched over 18 million times.

Two years after she first began blogging, Em teams up with technology journalist David McClelland to present BBC3's Troll Hunters, in which the pair meet other victims of online abuse and track down and confront some of the perpetrators.

Here's Em's first ever YouTube post, an upbeat, breezy video following her on a visit to a beauty convention...

And here's You Look Disgusting, her film about the abuse she has since received.

Troll Hunters is on BBC3 at 9pm on Wednesday 27th January