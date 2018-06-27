Here’s everything you need to know about the new documentary series.

When is How the NHS Changed Our World on?

The series begins on Monday 25th June at 7pm on BBC2, and runs through the rest of the week, airing at the same time each night, until Friday.

What’s it about?

The five-part series give an insight into the heroic work done by the NHS hospitals

Each episode will focus on a different hospital in the UK. the program also covers the NHS’s remarkable work from several different angles. Landmark achievements throughout the services history are explored alongside the everyday acts of heroism performed by NHS workers across the country.

Episode one focuses on Royal Papworth Hospital, in Cambridgeshire, and how doctors working there performed the UK’s first successful heart transplant. Expect plenty of tear jerking inspirational stories and heart-warming examples of human kindness.

How the NHS Changed Our World airs every night the week beginning Monday 25th June on BBC2