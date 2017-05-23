What time is Long Lost Family: What Happened Next on TV?
Everything you need to know about the return of the reunion series...
The family reunion series is back - with a twist. Find out when you can watch it and what to expect...
What time is it on TV?
Long Lost Family: What Happened Next finishes on Tuesday 23 May at 9pm on ITV.
How is this series different from the first?
While the first series introduced us to new families searching for their long lost relatives - in this one we catch up with those families and hear about how the reunion changed their lives. In some cases, people even find more relatives on their journey. Davina McCall is returning to host, read about how she keeps in touch with everyone on the show.
Was the first series any good?
We loved it in all its tearful glory, find out why here.
What stories can we expect from the new series?
Read about how finding his long lost sister changed Ron Williams' life - and check out our spoiler-free review of episode three.