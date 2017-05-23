Long Lost Family: What Happened Next finishes on Tuesday 23 May at 9pm on ITV.

How is this series different from the first?

While the first series introduced us to new families searching for their long lost relatives - in this one we catch up with those families and hear about how the reunion changed their lives. In some cases, people even find more relatives on their journey. Davina McCall is returning to host, read about how she keeps in touch with everyone on the show.

Was the first series any good?

We loved it in all its tearful glory, find out why here.

What stories can we expect from the new series?

Read about how finding his long lost sister changed Ron Williams' life - and check out our spoiler-free review of episode three.