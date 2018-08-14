Here's everything you need to know about BBC2's documentary Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka.

When is Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka on TV?

The two-part series Searching for Mum: Sri Lanka first airs on Thursday 16th August at 9pm on BBC2.

What's the documentary about?

The first, emotional film follows Rebecca, born in Sri Lanka but who now lives in Surrey, and 26-year-old Ria, who describes feeling "stuck between two identities" while growing up as the only person of colour in Inverness. Both are searching for their birth families in Sri Lanka; over 11,000 people were given up for adoption from Sri Lanka into Europe over several decades.

Ria has a photograph of herself as a baby alongside her Sri Lankan mother – but in emotional scenes, she fears that the photograph, like many others of a similar nature, was faked.