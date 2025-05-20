Skip forward in time and the special effects used in the new series are equally jaw-dropping.

Starting with a real fossil find, each episode tells the life-and-death story of the creature to whom that bone once belonged.

In this week's Radio Times magazine you can read about how this new chapter was created and how the BBC crew had to withstand the harsh conditions of what was once the most dangerous place on the planet...

This new Walking with Dinosaurs will surely inspire a new generation of palaeontologists, just as the original did.

Also in this issue, make sure you read Brad Kella's remarkable story. Before winning The Piano he was homeless, having to move daily from hostel to hotel with his girlfriend and baby in Liverpool.

Now he's about to release an album of his original music that has a haunting, cinematic feel. For a young man who dreamt of writing film scores, that's quite an achievement.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Showing item 1 of 4 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Covers: BBC Studios/Lola Post Production/Getty Images/Artwork - BBC Studios

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Springwatch celebrates its 20th anniversary - so what new tricks and treats do Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan have to tempt us to watch this year?

Prepare to shed a tear - it's the final of The Piano, the most uplifting talent show.

Australian author Liane Moriarty has the knack of writing novels that make great TV dramas. So what's her secret?

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.