In a statement posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), McMahon penned: "I don't regret participating in this Netflix documentary.

"The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons.

"Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I've seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the 'Mr McMahon' character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident."

The statement continues: "A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused.

"The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites to distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative."

McMahon concluded the statement hoping viewers "will keep an open mind and remind that there are two sides to every story".

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The six-part documentary series, which premieres on Netflix tomorrow (25th September), explores McMahon's "transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation".

Featuring over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon (prior to his resignation), his family members, business and well-known names in the wrestling world, the documentary aims to "present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look" at the former WWE boss.

Earlier this year, McMahon resigned from WWE after a former employee, Janel Grant, filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him.

"Neither Janel nor her representatives were interviewed for this project," a spokesperson for Grant told Deadline in a statement.

In response to the documentary, Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, released the following statement: "Vince McMahon physically and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for more than two years.

"Calling his horrific and criminal behaviour 'an affair' is delusional and nothing more than a sad attempt to save his shredded reputation.

"Although Ms Grant has not seen the Mr McMahon docuseries, we hope it shines a bright light on his abhorrent and criminal actions by accurately portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative behaviour.

"Ms Grant will no longer be silenced by McMahon. Her story, though deeply troubling and exceptionally painful, is one that can help other abuse survivors find their voices.

"We seek to hold McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accountable and to give Ms Grant her day in court."

Vine McMahon. George Napolitano/Getty Images

McMahon has previously denied the accusations made against him by Grant.

In a statement released earlier this year, it read: "By publicly filing her salacious, false and defamatory Complaint, Plaintiff has brazenly and intentionally violated a binding contract to arbitrate.

"The Complaint's outrageous claims of sexual abuse and coercion are pure fiction – plainly intended to garner publicity – and are flatly contradicted by Plaintiff's own contemporaneous statements.

"Contrary to Plaintiff's false allegations, Plaintiff and Defendant engaged in a consensual relationship during which Defendant never coerced Plaintiff into doing anything and never mistreated her in any way."

Mr McMahon will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday 25th September.

