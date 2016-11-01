But one thing most viewers had no prior awareness of was... polar bear jail...

Yep, polar bear jail is a thing. It's where bears are sent (or rather air-lifted by helicopter) when they've "misbehaved" – ie, got a bit too close to town for comfort – and they're released when the Hudson Bay has frozen over again, and they'll naturally head away to safety (people's safety, that is).

Most viewers were on the bears' side. After all, it’s not easy being a polar bear these days…

We also imagined what they did to get in there...

Are their any polar bears in polar bear jail for not paying their council tax or TV licence?. #ArcticLive — Lee (@LeeChronicle) November 1, 2016

And how they might get out again...