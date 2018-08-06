And, as Balls revealed in a recent tweet, “it really really hurts”.

It wasn’t only the police department that applauded Balls’ bravery – viewers at home were also quick to praise the stunt…

…while others thought the moment required some political balance…

But that wasn’t the only scene viewers congratulated Balls on. From being locked up for a night in jail while donning an orange jumpsuit, interviewing Americans obsessed with firearms, to ending up in a dance-off in a gay club, audiences were in full praise of his “outstanding journalism”.

And the best bit? There's still one episode of Travels In Trumpland left to air. It won't feature Ed getting tasered, but will see him attending a Tea Party convention and crossing paths with a controversial pastor who believes prayer can lead to wealth. Classic Balls, in other words.

Travels in Trumpland with Ed Balls is on BBC2 at 9pm on Sunday