Viewers have newfound respect for Ed Balls after he got tasered in his latest Trumpland episode
Must have taken a lot of... Balls
He became a national treasure after nailing Gangnam style on Strictly, and now Ed Balls has just earned another legion of fans – after being tasered on camera.
As part of his BBC2 documentary series Travels In Trumpland, the former Shadow Chancellor was shot with the weapon for five seconds in a mock initiation ceremony that is a tradition in the Louisiana police.
And, as Balls revealed in a recent tweet, “it really really hurts”.
- “A second Trump presidential term is a real possibility”: Ed Balls visits the Deep South to meet Donald Trump’s core voters
- Ed Balls had way too much fun celebrating Ed Balls Day
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
It wasn’t only the police department that applauded Balls’ bravery – viewers at home were also quick to praise the stunt…
…while others thought the moment required some political balance…
But that wasn’t the only scene viewers congratulated Balls on. From being locked up for a night in jail while donning an orange jumpsuit, interviewing Americans obsessed with firearms, to ending up in a dance-off in a gay club, audiences were in full praise of his “outstanding journalism”.
And the best bit? There's still one episode of Travels In Trumpland left to air. It won't feature Ed getting tasered, but will see him attending a Tea Party convention and crossing paths with a controversial pastor who believes prayer can lead to wealth. Classic Balls, in other words.
Travels in Trumpland with Ed Balls is on BBC2 at 9pm on Sunday