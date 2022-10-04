Vicky McClure: Return to dementia choir will be "difficult to watch"

During a chat in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine , McClure opened up about losing her own gran to dementia in 2015, and how music had a therapeutic effect before she passed. The Line of Duty star also warned that the follow-up will be "quite difficult to watch for some people".

Vicky McClure will sing with her dementia choir this month in Our Dementia Choir Sings Again, the follow-up to her two-part BBC documentary which aired in 2019.

The new documentary will re-introduce viewers to the members of the choir, including Mick Bonser, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2018 at age 51.

"People will notice a massive change in Mick," McClure said, before going to explain how it's important to change the perception that dementia only affects older people.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She explained: "People are being diagnosed so much younger because of lifestyle or simply because people are more aware and get an early diagnosis – although it’s very hard to diagnose and often people are told they are depressed. The fact is that dementia is the UK’s biggest killer. That’s not bulls**t. That’s a fact. And do you know why? There’s no cure. It’s almost a forgotten disease."

She added that, although response to the show had been "phenomenal," the situation remains "really frustrating because there’s still so little funding for people with dementia".

"I wish I could find a cure, but I can’t, so my mission is to create noise for people living with dementia. Dementia choirs are not only cost-effective, but they are also scientifically proven to help.”

Read the full interview in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.

Our Dementia Choir Sings Again will air on BBC One on Monday 10th October at 9pm. Check out our Documentaries hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.