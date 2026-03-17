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Line of Duty icon Vicky McClure stars in first look at all-new crime-focused show with real-life husband
The documentary will see McClure and her husband look back on huge crimes that have rocked Britain over the years.
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 5:40 pm
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