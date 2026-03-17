Vicky McClure is set to front a brand-new true crime documentary series alongside her real-life husband.

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Titled Britain’s Murder Map, the new documentary series – which is set to air on Sky History and History Play from next month – will follow the Line of Duty star and her historian husband, Jonny Owen, as they look back on huge crimes that have rocked Britain over the years.

The pair will travel across the UK and investigate unsolved murders, miscarriages of justice and milestone cases that have changed the law.

And they'll be speaking to experts, historians, police officers and victims’ families in an attempt to examine the lasting impact each murder has left on the community and why the cases still resonate today.

Among the experts set to appear are Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, historians Dr Fern Riddell, Huw Williams, Phil Carradice, criminologist Professor David Wilson and more.

Jonny Owen and Vicky McClure in Britain's Murder Map. Sky

The first episode will see the duo head back to Edinburgh in 1828 to examine the Burke and Hare murders.

The second episode will see the pair look back at the execution of Welshman Timothy Evans in 1950 at 10 Rillington Place – a case which played a significant role in the movement to abolish capital punishment in the UK.

Subsequent episodes will also explore cover-up claims over serial killer 'Bible John’ in 1960s Glasgow and the 1959 murder of Kelso Cochrane in Notting Hill.

The fifth and final episode will see the pair head back to North London in 1910 and ask new questions about the treatment of Edwardian women in the context of Cora Crippen, who was murdered by her husband Dr Crippen.

Britain's Murder Map will premiere on Tuesday 7 April at 9pm on Sky History and History Play.

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