Now, the hit Netflix series is back with a brand new collection of little known athletic narratives, sporting scandals and triumphant tales.

Netflix's docuseries Untold burst onto our screens last year, shedding light on some of the biggest stories in sport from the Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons brawl to Caitlyn Jenner reflecting on her Olympic career.

The four-parter begins with the release of The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, exploring how American football player Manti Te'o was catfished during his meteoric rise and why his life was upended when the hoax was exposed.

With three more films to follow in Volume 2, here's everything you need to know about the release dates of Untold's upcoming films.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When are new episodes of Untold Volume 2 available on Netflix?

The second volume of sports docuseries Untold will be released over the course of four weeks, with a new film arriving on Netflix every Tuesday.

There are four films within Untold Volume 2, beginning with Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist – the story of how American football standout Manti Te'o's online relationship threatened to ruin his future.

Untold Volume 2 episode release schedule

Manti Te'o in Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. Netflix

You can find the full release schedule for Untold Volume 2 below:

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist – Tuesday 16th August

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 – Tuesday 23rd August

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul – Tuesday 30th August

Untold: The Race of the Century – Tuesday 6th September

What is Untold about?

Tim Donaghy in Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul. Netflix

This four-part docuseries from a range of directors focuses on compelling stories within the world of sport that are yet to be explored.

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

This episode explores athlete Manti Te'o's rise in the university football scene which coincided with the player entering an online relationship with Stanford University student Lennay Kekua, who was exposed as a catfish by the media. Featuring interviews with both Te'o and Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo, the person behind the online identity, this Untold chapter tells the unbelievable story behind the hoax.

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

The Rise and Fall of AND1 tells the story of how footwear company AND1 reinvented the billion-dollar basketball industry after starting out in the playgrounds of New York City, with the documentary speaking to AND1 co-founders as well as street ball legends.

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

After being investigated for gambling on his own games back in 2007, disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy speaks about his involvement in the betting scandal 15 years on, along with Tommy Martino, Jimmy 'The Sheep' Battista and FBI agent Phil Scala among others.

Untold: The Race of the Century

The final instalment in Untold Volume 2, The Race of the Century explores the 1983 America's Cup sailing competition which saw a group of Australian underdogs dethrone the New York Yacht Club and break the longest-running win streak in history.

Untold: Volume 2 arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 16th August, with episodes being released weekly. Read more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.