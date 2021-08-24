Untold: Caitlyn Jenner producers on why they didn’t approach the Kardashians for documentary

Those who’ve seen Caitlyn Jenner’s episode of Untold, Netflix’s sports docuseries, will know that it features interviews with a number of interesting figures from TV personality and the former Olympian’s life. However, Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner, step-children Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and her children Kendall and Kylie Jenner are all notably absent.

The creators of the episode, filmmaker brothers Chapman and Maclain Way, explained why they didn’t ask the Kardashians to take part in the documentary in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, revealing that they chose to focus on Caitlyn’s early life.

“We decided to mainly focus on Caitlin’s first marriage and family with Chrystie [Scott] and then there’s some of Burt [Jenner, Caitlyn’s son],” Chapman said.

“It wasn’t totally a decision like, ‘We didn’t want to reach out to the Kardashians,’ but after interviewing Burt and Chrystie, we felt like, let’s focus on this kind of family unit and the best way to support this story.”

Maclain added that speaking to a number of people from Caitlyn’s past really helped to make the film as “intimate” as possible.

“We obviously have Caitlin’s ex wife Chrystie and Caitlin’s former training partner Vince Stryker in the film that add colour in a way. But for this one, we felt like we just had the footage to really almost make it as intimate as possible.

“I think Caitlyn is such a public and iconic figure of sorts that we felt there was an energy to really almost shooting it a little more handheld, a little more intimate to try and get you as close to Caitlyn as possible.”

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner looks at the former Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s athletic career and her ambition to compete in the 1976 Olympic decathlon.

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 24th August.