Today's exhumation represents a dramatic development and may even suggest law enforcement agencies have new evidence. Brooks' autopsy was inconclusive, but an exhumation is a very rare occurrence in a criminal case.

The mysterious death of 23-year-old Brooks, who is of Mexican and African-American parentage, was the fourth episode of the hit Netflix docuseries and law enforcement agencies have urged people who attended the largely white house party to come forward.

Witnesses say that Brooks received a number of racial insults during the party and as a mixed race man was in a very small minority. He was found in a creek by a search party organised by his own family a month after he disappeared from the rural house outside of La Cygne, Kansas.

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Unsolved Mysteries team tweeted today that "the world demands justice for Alonzo".

Meurer said recently: "Alonzo Brooks was probably [the case] we’ve received the most emails on. Lots of theories that we had already heard when we were producing the episodes, but there are some new names that have come in and that we forwarded onto the FBI.

“There were a lot of people there at that party, somebody witnessed what happened. We just hope that they’ll come forward. The FBI offering that $100,000 dollar reward, which they just announced in the last month. That was so incredible and hopefully motivates somebody to come forward with what they know in that case, because somebody knows.”

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.