He escaped in December 1973 when he was granted some brief time outside of prison to do some Christmas shopping, but exactly how he managed it has never been certain.

Authorities believe he is still alive and there are a number of theories which speculate on what his whereabouts could be.

Series co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has told TMZ there have been hundreds of tips about the case since the Unsolved Mysteries volume two episode, Death Row Fugitive, was released.

Any credible reports are being passed to law enforcement for further investigation, which could help towards finally tracking down Eubanks after decades on the run.

Prominent theories at present include that Eubanks could living under a different name, perhaps in Alabama, where he was said to be living sometime around 2002.

Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to his capture, from $25,000 to $50,000, in the hopes that this could also help drum up some fresh leads.

Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries has succeeded in bringing new attention to cold cases in the past, with an instalment from volume one leading to the reopening of the investigation into Alonzo Brooks' death.

