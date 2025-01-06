In back-to-back episodes airing tonight (6th January), the first episode explores Kohlhepp's "disturbing past and the psychiatric evaluations revealing early signs of his dangerous tendencies".

It will be followed by the second and final part, which "darkens further as detectives dig into a series of missing person cases that start to intertwine" and uncovers Kohlhepp's heinous crimes.

Read on for more information about Todd Kohlhepp's current whereabouts.

Who is Todd Kohlhepp?

Todd Kohlhepp. WSPA 7News

Todd Kohlhepp was born in Florida in 1971. In 1983, he was sent to live with his biological father and worked a variety of local jobs.

At 15 years old, Kohlhepp kidnapped and sexually assaulted 14-year-old Kristie Granado in Tempe, Arizona. He threatened to kill her family if she told anyone what happened.

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and committing a dangerous crime against children.

In 1987, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and was registered as a sex offender.

While serving his sentence, Kohlhepp earned a bachelor's degree in computer science and following his release, went on to work as a graphic designer.

In the early 2000s, he was able to gain a real estate license and created a firm with a dozen agents.

What did Todd Kohlhepp do? Amazon Review Killer crimes explained

In November 2003, four people were found shot dead inside a motorcycle shop in Chesnee, South Carolina.

13 years later, Kohlhepp told authorities he was responsible for the deaths.

In 2015, 30-year-old Kala Brown and her boyfriend Charles David Carver went missing after visiting one of Kohlhepp's properties.

Carver was found dead on the property, with Brown telling authorities that Kohlhepp had shot and killed him in front of her.

Brown was held hostage for two months and police found her chained to a wall inside a storage container on the property. Police were able to locate Brown after tracking her last known cell phone signal.

Upon Kohlhepp's arrest, two more bodies were found on his property. They were identified to be Johnny Joe Coxie and Meagan Leigh McCraw-Coxie, who had been missing since 2015.

Kohlhepp confessed to the 2003 shootings and the murders of Johnny and Meagan Coxie.

In 2017, Kohlhepp sent a letter to the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and claimed there were more victims who had not been discovered.

In May 2017, Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Why was Todd Kohlhepp called the Amazon Review Killer?

In May 2014, an Amazon user with a wish list linked to a Todd Kohlhepp began leaving chilling reviews for various items.

One review of a knife read (via NBC News): "Haven't stabbed anyone yet. When I do, it will be with a quality tool like this."

Another review read: "Solid locks. Have 5 on a shipping container.. won't stop them.. but sure will slow them down til they are too old to care."

It is thought that Kohlhepp used the items he reviewed to kill his victims.

Where is Todd Kohlhepp now?

Todd Kohlhepp is currently incarcerated in Columbia's Broad River Correctional Facility, serving seven consecutive life sentences.

The Amazon Review Killer airs on Monday 6th January at 10pm on Channel 4.

