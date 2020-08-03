And while appearing on the Netflix podcast You Can’t Make This Up, series producer Terry Dunn Meurer has revealed yet more information that makes the case look even more suspicious.

Meurer said that while Rivera's computers were being investigated at the police station after his death, an unknown person had reportedly inquired about them, seemingly hoping to take them away.

She said: "When Alison (Rivera's wife) went to the police station to pick up Rey’s computer, the detective mentioned someone had called a couple of times and asked to pick up the computers and was very interested in the status of the computers. Alison was very troubled."

This revelation is the latest piece of new information to come to light about the unsolved case, with viewers also focusing on the as yet indecipherable note hidden behind his computer and the penny he was holding when he died.

In the same podcast appearance Meurer had urged the mystery caller who phoned Rey Rivera from work on the day of his disappearance to come forward with more information.

She said, "One of the most baffling parts of this case is someone made that phone call to Rey and they’ve never come forward. We’d love for someone to come forward and tell us what that phone call was about.”

