The series explores the story of how detective Charles Henry "used his spare time to hunt down and bring Malcolm Webster - a ruthless killer who targeted wealthy women - to justice".

Where is Malcolm Webster now and what were his crimes? Read on to find out more.

What did Malcolm Webster do?

Malcolm Webster and Felicity Drumm. Channel 4

Malcolm Webster is a convicted murderer, who is in prison for the murder of his first wife and the attempted murder of his second wife.

In 1994, Malcolm murdered his first wife Claire Morris eight months after they married. He had drugged her with medication he sourced from his job as a nurse in a hospital, and placed her in their car before crashing it.

Webster then set the car alight while she was still inside. At the time of the crime, the police concluded it was an accident.

In 1997, married his second wife Felicity Drumm in New Zealand. Over the course of their marriage, Webster made attempts to kill Drumm – however, she managed to escape.

Two years after their marriage, Webster was accused of attempting to kill Drumm with a plan to fraudulently cash in on nine insurance policies.

After fleeing New Zealand, Webster then returned to Scotland and began a relationship with fellow nurse Simone Banarjee.

Webster lied to Banarjee and claimed he had terminal leukemia, and she changed her will, leaving her entire estate to Webster.

However, the police presented her with an Osman warning (a warning of a death threat or risk of murder issued to the possible victim) and she later discovered that Webster had intended to drown her on a boating trip after she discovered the foil on her life jacket had been punctured.

Where is Malcolm Webster now?

In 2009, Malcolm Webster was charged with the murder of his first wife Claire Morris, the attempted murder of his second wife Felicity Drumm and attempting to bigamously marry Simone Banarjee.

In the years that followed, Webster was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, fraud, theft and attempted bigamy.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 30 years. He is currently still serving time in prison.

