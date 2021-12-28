Where is Malcolm Reiman now? NYPD detective from Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries – Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer – arrived on the streamer today, with the three-parter looking into the murder spree committed by Richard Cottingham across the 1970s and ’80s.

Known as The Torso Killer, Cottingham terrorised New York and New Jersey throughout the late 20th Century, targeting sex workers and eventually being convicted of killing 11 people.

The new docuseries, which is a spin-off to Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, features interviews with lawyers, victims’ family members and sex work activists – however, it also speaks to the detectives who were attached to the horrifying case, including homicide specialist Malcolm Reiman.

Here’s everything you need to know about the former New York Police Department cop and what happened to him after Cottingham was convicted.

Who is Malcolm Reiman?

Malcolm Reiman is a former New York Police Department officer, who worked in the Bronx Homicide Square at the time of the Richard Cottingham killings.

He was a part of the investigation from the start, which began with the murders of sex workers Deedeh Goodarzi and a still unidentified victim.

“You wouldn’t believe the things that I’ve seen,” Reiman tells the docuseries. “And for something to stand out, it’s got to be really bad. It has to be absolutely horrifying to stand out and this case did stand out.”

Throughout the three-part series, Reiman tells the viewers about the police’s efforts to identify the Times Square Killer – also known as the Torso Killer – alongside former NYPD Lieutenant-Commander Vernon Geberth.

Where is Malcolm Reiman now?

Reiman retired from the Bronx Homicide Squad of the NYPD in 2018 after 21 years on the team, having spent over 31 years on the force in total.

After the Cottingham murders, Reiman continued to work on cases involving serial killers with the help of advanced DNA technology.

In 2009, Reiman linked serial killer Jesus Aguilero to the murder of a 35-year-old mother in 1981 through fingerprint evidence and two years later, he matched the DNA of serial killer James David Martin – who strangled three people between 1989 and 2005 – to the 1998 rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer is available to stream on Netflix.

