The new episodes will dive back inside the story of convicted murderer Steven Avery, and his co-defendant and nephew, Brendan Dassey. The show will reveal their lawyers fight to challenge their convictions, against the State which wishes to uphold them.

It’s set to be an emotional ride with a lot at stake, given the nature of the post-conviction process.

Viewers will get a chance to see the lawyers and family members up closer than ever, with exclusive access granted to the show.

More like this

The documentary’s creators, Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, have promised that “the story is not over” and a spokesperson for Netflix said that the channel is looking forward to updating Avery and Dassey’s stories through “the unique lens their experiences provide into the criminal justice system”.

Advertisement

A premiere date is yet to be announced, watch this space.