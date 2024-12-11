In the early 2010s, Curtis was on a mission to "expose the dark underbelly of Tupelo" that at first only simmered locally, before it reached none other than the White House, when a group of government officials received letters laced with poisonous ricin.

So, who is Paul Kevin Curtis and where is he now? Read on for all you need to know.

Who is Paul Kevin Curtis?

Paul Kevin Curtis. Netflix

Paul Kevin Curtis is a former Elvis impersonator from Tupelo in Mississippi, and it was through his impersonation of the singer and a number of other well-known names that he made a living.

From leading a seemingly calm life, his world was flipped upside down when he was wrongly accused of sending ricin-laced letters to former US President Barack Obama, Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi and Judge Sadie Holland.

In 2013, Curtis was arrested and charged with sending letters that tested positive for ricin, but the charges were dropped after no evidence of the poison was found at his home.

The letters read (via The Guardian): "No one wanted to listen to me before. There are still 'Missing Pieces'. Maybe I have your attention now even if that means someone must die. This must stop. To see a wrong and not expose it, is to become a silent partner to its continuance. I am KC and I approve this message."

The link between the letters and Curtis was made after it was found that Curtis had sent letters to Wicker's office, signing off with "this is Kevin Curtis and I approve this message".

At the time, Curtis had suspected that he was being framed by a James Everett Dutschke, a man whom he had a feud with for "several years", however Dutschke denied ever having been involved – but that wasn't the case.

Who is James Everett Dutschke?

James Everett Dutschke. Netflix

James Everett Dutschke is a local Mississippi man who in 2014, plead guilty to sending letters laced with ricin to Barack Obama and other political figures in a plot to frame Paul Kevin Curtis.

Dutschke was sentenced to 25 years in prison for "developing and possessing the biological agent ricin and subsequently mailing ricin-laced, threatening letters including one that threatened bodily harm to the President of the United States".

He was also sentenced to serve a term of five years supervised release.

Where is Paul Kevin Curtis now?

Paul Kevin Curtis features in the Netflix documentary and keeps a relatively low profile.

