10 years ago, McAfee went on the run after his neighbour in Belize, Gregory Faull, was murdered.

Netflix has currently got viewers asking lots of questions following the release of its latest documentary, Running with the Devil : The Wild World of John McAfee.

But that wasn't the only thing McAfee was running away from, as he claimed to also be escaping the cartel and government due to him allegedly using keystroke software to hack officials.

During the 100-minute film, viewers are shown archival footage during John's time at large, and we're introduced to the two women who were beside him while he was on the run.

Here's everything you need to know about John McAfee's partners.

John McAfee wives and girlfriends: Who was he in a relationship with?

In the film, we're introduced to two of John's partners. First it's Samantha Herrera, who entered into a relationship with John when she was 18 years old. The pair fled from Belize to Guatemala in the early stages of McAfee's escape.

At the end of film, Sam claimed that McAfee called her two weeks after his death, saying: "I don't know if I should say. But two weeks ago, after his death, I got a call from Texas. 'It's me, John. I paid off people to pretend that I am dead, but I am not dead. There are only three persons in this world that knows that I'm still alive.' And then he asked me to run away with him."

The pair split as John embarked on a relationship with Janice Dyson, who he later married.

McAfee, 75, married Janice, 39, in 2013, a year after they met. He met her while on the run at a Miami Beach cafe. They later moved to Lexington, Tennessee after their wedding.

McAfee has been married three times throughout his life. His first marriage is rumoured to have been to one of his students, although little is known about their identity.

His second marriage was to former flight attendant Judy McAfee. The pair divorced in 2002.

Janice was his third wife.

