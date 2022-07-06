D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! release date, trailer and news

Set for release later this month, the true crime series explores the 50 year mission to discover the identity of D.B. Cooper – a man who hijacked a November 1971 flight, demanded a ransom of $200,000 and parachuted out of the plane.

Netflix is bringing another unsolved mystery to our screens with docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! – the four-parter looking into one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century.

Despite being investigated by the FBI, the anonymous hijacker was never found, however the list of potential suspects is rather lengthy.

Diving into the mysterious case, the docuseries examines recent attempts to uncover Cooper's identity – but when can we watch it?

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix true crime docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! release date

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? arrives on Netflix on Wednesday 13th July.

What is D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! about?

FBI agents digging on a Columbian beach where a portion of D.B. Cooper's hijack money was found Getty

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! is a docuseries which explores one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th century – the identity of D.B. Cooper, a hijacker who escaped a 1971 aircraft with $200,000 (£168,000).

In November 1971, an unidentified man took over a Northwest Orient Airlines flight from Portland to Washington, after threatening that he had a case full of explosives, and asked for $200,000 in ransom – which now would be worth over $1.3 million.

After getting the ransom and asking to be flown to Mexico City, the man parachuted over southwestern Washington and was never found or identified.

Purchasing his airline ticket under the name Dan Cooper, the hijacker became known as D.B. Cooper and this Netflix series looks at the clues and potential suspects over five decades later.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! trailer

Netflix released a trailer for D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! back in June, teasing the unsolved mystery and the recent work that has been done to uncover his identity by citizen sleuths.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! is available to stream on Netflix Wednesday 13th July.

