David Koresh was the leader of a religious cult group, known as the Branch Davidians, who were headquartered at Mount Carmel centre, a ranch in the community of Axtell, Texas, 20 miles north-east of Waco.

Netflix is revisiting the 1993 stand-off between US authorities and cult leader David Koresh in its new docuseries, Waco: American Apocalypse.

Suspecting the group of stockpiling illegal weapons, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) attempted to raid the ranch in order to serve a search and arrest warrant for Koresh and other selected members of the group.

However, an intense gunfight erupted, resulting in the deaths of four ATF agents and six Branch Davidians.

This then prompted the 51-day Waco siege, which started on 28th February and ended on 19th April, which saw Koresh wounded by ATF forces. He later died following a gunshot in unclear circumstances, as the compound was destroyed in a fire.

But who exactly was David Koresh?

As the three-part documentary airs on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about Branch Davidians cult leader David Koresh.

Who was David Koresh?

David Koresh. Netflix

David Koresh, born Vernon Wayne Howell, was an American cult leader.

He was born in Houston, Texas in 1959 to 14-year-old single mother Bonnie Sue Clark and father Bobby Wayne Howell. Before David was born, his father left Bonnie Sue, who began living with a violent alcoholic. Koresh didn't meet his father until he was 17.

More like this

When he was 19 years old, Koresh had an illegal sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who later fell pregnant.

He later joined his mother's denomination, the Seventh-day Adventist Church, after claiming to be a born-again Christian.

While at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Koresh is said to have become infatuated with the pastor's daughter and after reading a passage in the bible, he took it as a sign that God wanted him to have her for a wife. The pastor threw him out of the church and Koresh was then expelled from the congregation – but continued with his pursuit of the priest's daughter.

In 1981, Koresh moved to Waco, Texas and joined the Branch Davidians – a religious sect and offshoot of the Davidian Seventh-day Adventists. At the time, the Branch Davidians were led by a man named Benjamin Roden. Roden founded the group in 1955 with new teachings that were not connected with the original Davidians.

When he died in 1978, Koresh competed for dominance with another leader, Benjamin Roden's son George. Koresh and his followers left the sect and lived in eastern Texas for a while, before returning heavily armed in 1987. They shot Roden, who survived the attack, and took over Mount Carmel.

Koresh claimed to be the final messiah, stating that he had received the same level of inspiration that Jesus had received at his own baptism. His apocalyptic Biblical teachings, including interpretations of the Book of Revelation and the Seven Seals, attracted many followers.

In the early 1990s, Koresh became subject to allegations about polygamy and child sex abuse by former Branch Davidian allies. However, authorities found no conclusive evidence when investigating.

Koresh claimed he had cracked the code of the Seven Seals in the Book of Revelation, which predicted events leading to the apocalypse. Along with his followers, Koresh built an 'Army of God; by stockpiling weapons in preparation for said apocalypse.

Who were David Koresh's wives and children?

Koresh had an affair with the sect's much older prophetess, Lois Roden, who was in her 60s when their relationship began. There was thought to be about a big age gap between her and a young David.

In the '80s, David married a teenage Branch Davidian named Rachel Jones and they later had three children together. Rachel was 14 at the time.

During his time, Koresh introduced what he called the New Light, and his belief was that he was meant to have other wives. He initially took single girls, but then he began dissolving the marriages of other Branch Davidians and taking their wives, too.

Koresh's teachings included the practice of "spiritual weddings". which allowed him to have relationships with "God-chosen" female followers of all ages.

During his time, Koresh fathered at least a dozen children with members other than his legal wife.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How did David Koresh die?

Koresh died by a gunshot wound to the head during the Waco Siege in 1993. It's unknown whether he committed suicide or if he was killed by another.

According to the FBI, Koresh's Steve Schneider, Koresh's right-hand man, "probably realised that he was dealing with a fraud" and shot and killed Koresh before committing suicide with the same gun.

Waco: American Apocalypse premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 22nd March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.